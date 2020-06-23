Coronavirus — Emirates Airlines suspend flight operation for Pakistan
09:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
Coronavirus — Emirates Airlines suspend flight operation for Pakistan
United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) state-owned flag carrier has suspended its flight operation for Pakistan due to coronavirus.

The Emirates Airline will review the decision after July 3. The decision was taken 26 Pakistanis traveling in Dubai-Hong Kong flight tested positive for the virus.

Hong Kong on Monday said that it has recorded 30 new coronavirus cases and out of them 29 people belong to Pakistan.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 186,598, according to government data until Tuesday evening.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 3,716, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 73,471 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,495, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,124 and 843 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 104 fatalities; Islamabad, 106 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 22; and Azad Kashmir, 22.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

