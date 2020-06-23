9-year-old detained for stealing car from Sea View area

KARACHI – Police on Tuesday detained a minor boy for stealing a car from the city’s Sear View area, local media reported.

The nine-year-old boy was, however, released after issuing him a warning and allowed to go with his parents.

According to Darakhshan police station, the child had stolen the car on Monday from Khayaban-e-Mujahid. He was arrested after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The boy, who is resident of Machar Colony, has also been involved in motorcycle theft, the police said, adding that the child liked driving and he drove the stolen vehicles until they are run out of fuel.

Police said that the father of the minor body is a drug addict.