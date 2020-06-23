US consulate, University of Education Lahore ink agreement to open Lincoln Corner at Vehari campus
07:37 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Sitara-i-Imtiaz signed an agreement to set up a Lincoln Corner on the university’s Vehari campus.

“With this Lincoln Corner in Vehari, we are reaching out to a new community and helping to create a platform for interactions between the United States and the people of the region. University and high school students as well as members of the community will benefit from the exchange of ideas and programming from around the world. This facility will host English language programs, guest speakers, student debates and critical thinking exercises, ultimately helping advance Pakistan’s next generation of students to meet the challenges of a world economy. We look forward to growing this great partnership with the University of Education,” said CG Rodriguez.

The Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, S.I. said in his remarks, “I believe this collaboration between the University of Education, Lahore, and U.S. Consulate General, Lahore, in the form of Lincoln Corner in the library of Vehari Campus, is sure to benefit not only our students and faculty but the community in general. The potential of this Corner is huge; it can not only groom but also provide a window of access to the academic resources and opportunities in the U.S. I am very certain that the cause of development and uplift of our community will be very well served with such initiatives. I appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Consulate, especially the Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, and hope this partnership will grow further and bring our communities together.”

With the inauguration of the Lincoln Corner Vehari, Pakistan will have a total of 18 Lincoln Corners in the country. Lincoln Corners demonstrate America’s enduring partnership with Pakistan, especially in support of education and democracy. Currently, U.S. Consulate General Lahore oversees four Lincoln Corners in Punjab: Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Multan.

Located within universities, public libraries, and other institutions, Lincoln Corners provide information about the United States, English language learning opportunities, study abroad advising, cultural programs, and alumni activities. These spaces provide and promote a platform for open dialogue and build bridges of understanding. Visitors gain free access to Wi-Fi and current and reliable information about the United States through books, magazines, videos, internet databases, and programs for the general public.

