Malala enjoys Paris vacation with husband Asser Malik
PARIS – Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik are exuding major couple goals as they share adorable photos from their trip to France.
The famous couple tied the knot nine months back in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham. Their wedding and honeymoon pictures were all the hype on social media and dominated top trends.
The youngest ever Nobel prize winner shared photos on her Instagram and the couple can be seen posing with the Eifel tower.
“took a few tries to get the pose right ???? paris, c'est magique,” she captioned the post.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and renowned personalities from across the world expressed love for their photos.
The post has garnered nearly 300k likes.
