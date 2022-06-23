Malala enjoys Paris vacation with husband Asser Malik

01:22 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Malala enjoys Paris vacation with husband Asser Malik
Source: Malala (Instagram)
Share

PARIS – Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik are exuding major couple goals as they share adorable photos from their trip to France.

The famous couple tied the knot nine months back in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham. Their wedding and honeymoon pictures were all the hype on social media and dominated top trends.

The youngest ever Nobel prize winner shared photos on her Instagram and the couple can be seen posing with the Eifel tower.

“took a few tries to get the pose right ???? paris, c'est magique,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malala (@malala)

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and renowned personalities from across the world expressed love for their photos.

The post has garnered nearly 300k likes. 

Malala narrates her love story and how she was ... 01:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2021

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate who recently said she feared that marriage was not for her, now says she ...

More From This Category
MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away
12:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Spain
11:42 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Sarwat Gilani says won't play 'stereotypical' ...
09:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their ...
07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Court disposes of plea against authenticity of ...
07:00 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied ...
06:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala enjoys Paris vacation with husband Asser Malik
01:22 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr