Zarnish Khan's latest vacation pictures leave fans curious
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Zarnish Khan's latest vacation pictures leave fans curious
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Share

Zarnish Khan cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star delighted the audience with stunning Hunza vacation pictures and videos where the charmer shares a sneak peek of her picturesque holidays.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

The keyboard warriors were curious as to why her husband was not present in the pictures. The fans were more interested to know about the current relationship status of the actress and they sparked rumours about the actress’ relationship status.

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.

Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran ... 08:05 PM | 10 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa's dance video goes ...
06:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Watch – Meera breaks down in tears over absence ...
04:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes ...
04:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Watch – Merub Ali welcomes Asim Azhar in the ...
03:27 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Naimal Khawar pens heartwarming birthday wish for ...
03:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Malala enjoys Paris vacation with husband Asser ...
01:22 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa's dance video goes viral
06:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr