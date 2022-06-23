Zarnish Khan's latest vacation pictures leave fans curious
Zarnish Khan cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star delighted the audience with stunning Hunza vacation pictures and videos where the charmer shares a sneak peek of her picturesque holidays.
The keyboard warriors were curious as to why her husband was not present in the pictures. The fans were more interested to know about the current relationship status of the actress and they sparked rumours about the actress’ relationship status.
On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
