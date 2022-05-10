Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran vacation

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Ishq Zehnaseeb star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, Khan was spotted having the time of her life in Naran as she documented her travel diary excitedly. "@hotelsarai thank you for the wonderful experience. I had an amazing time staying with you. The staff was super hospitable and the food was divine."

"Guys whenever you visit Naran, stay with @hotelsarai to make your experience more memorable.," the Sun Yara actress thanked the hotel for a great experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.