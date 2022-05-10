Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran vacation
Share
Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Ishq Zehnaseeb star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.
This time around, Khan was spotted having the time of her life in Naran as she documented her travel diary excitedly. "@hotelsarai thank you for the wonderful experience. I had an amazing time staying with you. The staff was super hospitable and the food was divine."
"Guys whenever you visit Naran, stay with @hotelsarai to make your experience more memorable.," the Sun Yara actress thanked the hotel for a great experience.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.
Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense 09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements. The ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan to tour Netherlands for ODI series in August08:32 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Pakistani Rupee falls to all-time low of 188.66 against USD amid ...07:40 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Sheikh Rashid’s nephew granted bail in Masjid-e-Nabvi incident07:21 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022