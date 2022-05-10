Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran vacation
Web Desk
08:05 PM | 10 May, 2022
Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran vacation
Source: Zarnish Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the Ishq Zehnaseeb star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, Khan was spotted having the time of her life in Naran as she documented her travel diary excitedly. "@hotelsarai thank you for the wonderful experience. I had an amazing time staying with you. The staff was super hospitable and the food was divine."

"Guys whenever you visit Naran, stay with @hotelsarai to make your experience more memorable.," the Sun Yara actress thanked the hotel for a great experience.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.

Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense 09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements. The ...

More From This Category
Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's ...
06:33 PM | 10 May, 2022
Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours
05:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
Nimra and Mashal Khan's dance video goes viral
06:58 PM | 10 May, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin spend fun-filled ...
05:16 PM | 10 May, 2022
Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her ...
03:40 PM | 10 May, 2022
Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s ...
12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's Baat Pakki ceremony
06:33 PM | 10 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr