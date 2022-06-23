PakWheels Karachi CarMela concludes successfully

Thank You Karachi as PakWheels Car Mela concluded successfully at Expo Centre on Sunday. Thousands of people and hundreds of cars attended the event as a very long queue of vehicles can be seen outside the venue, which shows the enthusiasm of the petrol heads.

Not only the car lovers attended the Car Mela, but families were also there highlighting the fact how much people were waiting for this event. The people looked at their favorite cars, bikes and other vehicles, some sold them while there were buyers in a large number. During the event, dozens of the cars were sold on the spot and it is a huge success for us and Mela. The sold cars were PakWheels Certified which means you can trust on them completely.

The people who attended the event, praised PakWheels for arranging such a huge event successfully. The car lovers said that such events should be held more because they make buying and selling very easy for the people. Along with the people, a large number of Karachi car dealers also attended the event, where the offered their services.

PakWheels Auto Store

We had another interesting attraction at the event, which was stall of PakWheels Auto Store. At the stall, we offered a number of our products especially PakWheels All Purpose Cleaner (APC) and Car Washing Shampoo, which were a huge success among the people.

We also had PakWheels Inspection, and PakWheels Insurance Teams, which helped the people on the spot. The Insurance team along with our partners, Jubilee Insurance and Bank Islami, shared the importance of car insurance with the attendees. Meanwhile, Inspection teams offered on-the-spot inspection reports to both sellers and buyers.

So, people of Karachi, thank you once again as you people make it a huge success and we will see you next year. Till then, remember, Gari Ki Deals, Only on PakWheels.