PM Shehbaz Sharif, IDB president share love for Pakistani mangoes

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has many tricks up his sleeve to be diplomatic and extend brotherhood to other Muslim leaders, but his latest interaction with the head of a financial institution takes the prize!
Sharif met Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on Friday on the sidelines of the summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.
The IDB president and PM Shehbaz were seen holding hands as they were escorted out after the meeting. The duo had a delightful conversation where Al Jasser confessed his love for fresh Pakistani mangoes. In repsonse, Sharif promised to send him the king of fruits as a token of friendship.
Dr. Al Jasser was elected by the IDB Board of Governors in early July 2021 to lead the AAA-rated institution for five years. He assumed office as Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group on August 9, 2021.
During the summit, PM Sharif invited Dr. Al Jasser to visit Pakistan. They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
The Pakistani PM thanked Dr. Al Jasser on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for IDB's participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317.5
|320.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|369
|372
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.2
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.02
|772.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.83
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.55
|754.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Karachi
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Islamabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Peshawar
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Quetta
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sialkot
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Attock
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Jehlum
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Multan
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujrat
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Chakwal
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sargodha
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Mirpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
