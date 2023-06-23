PM Shehbaz Sharif, IDB president share love for Pakistani mangoes

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has many tricks up his sleeve to be diplomatic and extend brotherhood to other Muslim leaders, but his latest interaction with the head of a financial institution takes the prize!

Sharif met Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser on Friday on the sidelines of the summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.

The IDB president and PM Shehbaz were seen holding hands as they were escorted out after the meeting. The duo had a delightful conversation where Al Jasser confessed his love for fresh Pakistani mangoes. In repsonse, Sharif promised to send him the king of fruits as a token of friendship.

Dr. Al Jasser was elected by the IDB Board of Governors in early July 2021 to lead the AAA-rated institution for five years. He assumed office as Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group on August 9, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Pakistan (@all.about.pakistan)

During the summit, PM Sharif invited Dr. Al Jasser to visit Pakistan. They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The Pakistani PM thanked Dr. Al Jasser on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for IDB's participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.