157,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

09:10 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
MAKKAH – A total of 157,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, 81,000 under the government scheme and 76,000 under the private scheme.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Saudi Makatib had completed the preparations to make the tents in Mina and Arafat functional.

Hajj pilgrims will be transported to the Mina tent village on the night between Sunday and Monday via buses. The guiding posts of Pakistani Muavineen had already been set up in Mina and Jamarat, he added.

In Mina, he said, two camp offices had been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to pilgrims. These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support to pilgrims.

Quoting Hajj Director General Abdul Wahab Soomro, the spokesperson said a shuttle train service would be available to 63 percent of the pilgrims during Hajj days, while the remaining 37 percent would be transported to Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah via buses.

The transport service to Haram Sharif was closed early in the morning in order to check the influx of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque before Hajj.

Web Desk
