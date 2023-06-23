157,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

MAKKAH – A total of 157,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, 81,000 under the government scheme and 76,000 under the private scheme.
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Saudi Makatib had completed the preparations to make the tents in Mina and Arafat functional.
Hajj pilgrims will be transported to the Mina tent village on the night between Sunday and Monday via buses. The guiding posts of Pakistani Muavineen had already been set up in Mina and Jamarat, he added.
In Mina, he said, two camp offices had been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to pilgrims. These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support to pilgrims.
Quoting Hajj Director General Abdul Wahab Soomro, the spokesperson said a shuttle train service would be available to 63 percent of the pilgrims during Hajj days, while the remaining 37 percent would be transported to Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah via buses.
The transport service to Haram Sharif was closed early in the morning in order to check the influx of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque before Hajj.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317.5
|320.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|369
|372
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.2
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.02
|772.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.83
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.55
|754.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Karachi
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Islamabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Peshawar
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Quetta
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sialkot
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Attock
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Jehlum
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Multan
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Gujrat
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Chakwal
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Sargodha
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
|Mirpur
|PKR 218000
|PKR 2706
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.