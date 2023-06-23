Birthday wishes pour in for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on his birthday. Offering heartwarming wishes, both his wife and sister took to social media to express their love and admiration for him.

In an Instagram Story, Naimal shared a picture of Hamza donning a brown kurta, his infectious smile captivating all who laid eyes upon it. She wrote, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being for being born," accompanied by the image that radiates warmth and happiness.

Adding to the celebration, Naimal shared another Story featuring a playful photo of the couple making goofy faces, adorned with a red heart,

Hamza's elder sister, Fazeela Abbassi, also took to the photo-sharing app to commemorate his birthday. She shared a touching video montage showcasing his diverse acting roles, childhood memories, and precious family portraits. With heartfelt words, Fazeela expressed her deep bond with Hamza, stating, "The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. I fell in love with you the moment you were born & placed in my hands. You occupy half of my heart & quarter goes to Sameer & Mustafa. I bet they will be jealous.

Mum says we are same soul split in two & walking on four legs.

You are best version of a HUMAN BEING. I always knew you were a gentleman even when you were a boy. You became an inspiration to millions of people & yet display the ultimate of humility. As I always tell you, it’s an honour to be your sister in this world & I hope and pray to share the eternal life to come.

Happy birthday baba. ♥️"

Sana Sahnawaz also turned to her Instagram to wish the Pyaaray Afzal actor.

On the professional front, Hamza Ali Abbasi made a powerful comeback with his role as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. While the audience was still reveling in his film presence, he surprised everyone by announcing his highly anticipated return to television.

Earlier this year, Abbasi took to social media to reveal his upcoming project, Jaan-e-Jahan.