Pakistan team arrive in UAE for three-match T20I series

DUBAI – Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the first T20 of three-match series in Sharjah tomorrow (Friday) as the national squad arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Pakistan men’s team arrived in the United Arab Emirates today to play Afghanistan in three T20 Internationals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 24, 26 and 27 March,” the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan has been picked as captain of the national side for the series, as top players Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the tour.

We have arrived in the UAE ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan 🇵🇰🛬#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/1wNFD4IsXD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 22, 2023

The fresh squad for the upcoming series includes Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, and Zaman Khan.

Several players including Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, and Usama Mirb were placed as reserves.

Earlier this month, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi announced that Pakistan will play the T20I series with Afghanistan after Australia called off its tour in Afghanistan for ODI series due to strict Taliban laws barring women from education.