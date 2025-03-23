Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Four Laborers from Punjab gunned down in Balochistan’s Kalat

QUETTA – Four laborers, who hailed from Punjab, were gunned down in a target killing in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

The tragic incident occurred in Mangochar area of Balochistan where workers were attacked while working on a tube well. Three of the victims were from Sadiqabad, and one hailed from Rahim Yar Khan. The workers had traveled from Sadiqabad to Khuzdar for the drilling job. Munawar, Zeeshan, Amin, and Dilawar were identified as deceased.

The families of the deceased confirmed that the bodies were transported to a hospital in Quetta for an autopsy.

This incident follows deadly attack on the Jaffar Express earlier, where more than 30 people were killed. Terrorists blew up a railway track, halting the train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, and took over 440 passengers hostage. Security forces were engaged in intense gunfire with the attackers during the crisis.

Authorities are investigating both incidents as they work to identify the perpetrators and ensure the safety of local communities.

Seven Punjab residents shot dead after ID Check on Bus in Balochistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

