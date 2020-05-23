Safety Investigation Board to hold inquiry into PIA plane crash in Karachi
09:42 AM | 23 May, 2020
KARACHI - Safety Investigation Board will hold thorough inquiry into the tragic incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik said that cause of the incident will be ascertained after taking all factors into account for the investigation.

There was no obvious reason of the accident, the PIA CEO said by adding that the crashed plane was technically fit for flying and was given clearance only after all technical checks are made.

The PIA CEO said landing of the plane is done after getting clearance from Civil Aviation Authority. He said the airplane of Airbus that crashed was totally fit and safe for flying.

He said PIA pilots are some of the best in the world and cabin crew was also qualified as well as inspection of the plane was regularly done.

Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik said that PIA has vacated its hotels in Karachi to house the relatives of the deceased in the misfortunate incident.

