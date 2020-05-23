Punjab grants permission to open shrines
10:40 AM | 23 May, 2020
LAHORE - The Punjab government has granted additional exemptions with strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to open shrines.
According to a press release issued read that all shrines under the administrative control of Auqaf and religious affairs were allowed to open on the condition of adopting SOPs devised by the provincial government.
Earlier, the Punjab government closed all the shrines across the province to control and limit the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
