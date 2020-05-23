Sindh issues new directives regarding Eid prayers
Share
KARACHI - Sindh Government has issued new directives regarding Eid prayers.
Home Department of Government of Sindh sent the Interior Ministry directive to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province and said that implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures must be ensured.
Pakistanis gather in huge numbers to pray Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr prayers. However, due to the coronavirus, the government has issued certain rules to stem the pandemic.
The SOPs also include people above the age of 50 and children, especially those who are ill, will not be allowed to enter mosques.
People will pray six feet apart from eachother and prohibited discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging.
- PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner due to plane crash ...01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan surpasses 53,000 cases of coroanvirus – 1,123 confirmed ...09:33 PM | 23 May, 2020
-
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for ...02:38 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020