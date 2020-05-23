Sindh issues new directives regarding Eid prayers
Web Desk
11:43 AM | 23 May, 2020
Sindh issues new directives regarding Eid prayers
Share

KARACHI - Sindh Government has issued new directives regarding Eid prayers.

Home Department of Government of Sindh sent the Interior Ministry directive to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province and said that implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures must be ensured.                 

Pakistanis gather in huge numbers to pray Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr prayers. However, due to the coronavirus, the government has issued certain rules to stem the pandemic.

The SOPs also include people above the age of 50 and children, especially those who are ill, will not be allowed to enter mosques.

People will pray six feet apart from eachother and prohibited discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging.

More From This Category
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020
Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on May 24, says Fawad Chaudhry
01:59 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr