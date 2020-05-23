Sindh issues new directives regarding Eid prayers

KARACHI - Sindh Government has issued new directives regarding Eid prayers.

Home Department of Government of Sindh sent the Interior Ministry directive to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province and said that implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures must be ensured.

Pakistanis gather in huge numbers to pray Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr prayers. However, due to the coronavirus, the government has issued certain rules to stem the pandemic.

The SOPs also include people above the age of 50 and children, especially those who are ill, will not be allowed to enter mosques.

People will pray six feet apart from eachother and prohibited discussions after prayers, shaking hands and hugging.