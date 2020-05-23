Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are now married

From strangers,to co-stars, to lovers, Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tied the knot on Friday.

The two posted photos from their intimate ceremony, accompanied by heartfelt captions.

Altaf shared how cliche their love story is, as the two weren’t exactly fond of each other in the start, but then gradually they became friends before committing to a lifetime together.

“All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY, this is what we both wanted," she wrote.

Aagha shared, "Movies, Street Fighter, endless talks and you became a part of my life like no one has. I loved every second I spent with you. And then the lockdown happened, I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you... and here we go!"

While Altaf made a beautiful bride in a white and gold ensemble, Ali looked just as handsome donning a white kurta.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! We wish them a happy journey ahead!

