Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are now married
From strangers,to co-stars, to lovers, Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tied the knot on Friday.
The two posted photos from their intimate ceremony, accompanied by heartfelt captions.
From hating each other to becoming friends ... best friends and than partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted. 22-May-2020 on the blessed day of juma tul wida got nikkah-fied. @aaghaaliofficial I LOVE YOU ❤️
Altaf shared how cliche their love story is, as the two weren’t exactly fond of each other in the start, but then gradually they became friends before committing to a lifetime together.
“All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything. Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY, this is what we both wanted," she wrote.
A few years ago we hosted a Tv show together and we hated each other , later met a couple of years ago again , and we became friends, then became best friends and last 11 months have been crazy! Movies, Street Fighter, Endless talks and You became a part of my life like no one has .. I loved every second I spent with you .. and then the Lockdown happened ... I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you ... and here we go! Like I always wanted ( neither we had a choice ) we Alhumdulliah on Jumma Tul Widaa 22nd May, 2020 , With just a bunch of our dear ones ( neither we had a choice ) got Nikkah-fied! Dua main yaad rakhna 🙌🏻 @hinaaltaf I Officially Love you ♥️ #AaghaAli #HinaAltaf #JustMarried
Aagha shared, "Movies, Street Fighter, endless talks and you became a part of my life like no one has. I loved every second I spent with you. And then the lockdown happened, I missed you like a part of me was missing!!! I realised and was sure that I want to spend the rest of my life you... and here we go!"
While Altaf made a beautiful bride in a white and gold ensemble, Ali looked just as handsome donning a white kurta.
Congratulations to the newlyweds! We wish them a happy journey ahead!
