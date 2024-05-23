Pakistan likely to increase electricity price by Rs5 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is likely to increase the power tariff by Rs5 per unit, putting an additional burden on inflation-bitten public.

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has filed an application with the regulatory authority to determine the power purchase price for the new fiscal year 2024-25.

The price has been estimated at Rs25.03 and Rs27.11 per unit for the new fiscal year. The electricity prices would go up further if the CPPA application is approved by Nepra.

The move would put an additional burden of Rs310 billion on masses.

Earlier this month, Nepra had announced an increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The regulatory authority jacked up the electricity cost by Rs2.83 per unit and it will be applicable to bills for the month of May 2024.

The decision has put an additional burden of Rs26 billion on consumers while it will not be applicable to K-Electric customers and lifeline consumers.