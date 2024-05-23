Up to 15% increase expected in salaries as KP Budget 2024-25 tomorrow

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is expected to increase the salaries of its employees by 10 to 15 percent in upcoming budget for fiscal year 2024-25.
The provincial government is set to present the budget tomorrow and it is for the first time that a provincial budget is being tabled before the federal budget.
The provincial government would propose cut in property tax rate while it would recommend imposition of provincial tax on tobacco.
Reports said that the finance ministry has sent summary regarding budget proposals to the chief minister, who will seek approval from his cabinet.
KP chief minister’s Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam said the provincial budget would bring multiple good news for the public, adding that no any direct or new tax is being imposed on the tribal districts.
The government is also mulling over a proposal to impose “road tax” on vehicles registered in other provinces.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
