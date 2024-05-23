Search

Up to 15% increase expected in salaries as KP Budget 2024-25 tomorrow

04:06 PM | 23 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is expected to increase the salaries of its employees by 10 to 15 percent in upcoming budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

The provincial government is set to present the budget tomorrow and it is for the first time that a provincial budget is being tabled before the federal budget.

The provincial government would propose cut in property tax rate while it would recommend imposition of provincial tax on tobacco. 

Reports said that the finance ministry has sent summary regarding budget proposals to the chief minister, who will seek approval from his cabinet.

KP chief minister’s Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam said the provincial budget would bring multiple good news for the public, adding that no any direct or new tax is being imposed on the tribal districts. 

The government is also mulling over a proposal to impose “road tax” on vehicles registered in other provinces.

