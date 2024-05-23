PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China next month for key economic talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to China starting June 4, sources report.
Accompanying the Prime Minister on this trip will be several federal ministers, indicating the significance of the visit. During his stay, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will sign agreements related to the ML-1 railway project and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
In addition to these agreements, sources reveal that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including furthering bilateral cooperation and enhancing economic ties between the two nations.
Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will engage with Chinese investors to encourage investment in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen economic relations and attract foreign investment to the country. This visit underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, with a focus on development and economic growth initiatives.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
