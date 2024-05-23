PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China next month for key economic talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to China starting June 4, sources report.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this trip will be several federal ministers, indicating the significance of the visit. During his stay, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will sign agreements related to the ML-1 railway project and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In addition to these agreements, sources reveal that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including furthering bilateral cooperation and enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will engage with Chinese investors to encourage investment in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen economic relations and attract foreign investment to the country. This visit underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, with a focus on development and economic growth initiatives.