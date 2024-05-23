Nadra counter inaugurated at Riyadh embassy for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Ministry of Interior has inaugurated a counter of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) at the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh, extending more facilities to overseas Pakistanis in the kingdom.

The facility will provide all Nadra services including renewal of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), CNIC, Child Registration Certificate (CRC), Family Registration Certificate (FRC), and biometric verification to Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, a mobile registration team will be available to provide Nadra services to Pakistani expats on May 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday).

The team will be available from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saudi Arabia time.

The inauguration of the Nadra counter at the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh was hailed by the Pakistani community, stating that it would make it easier for them to get the identity documents without hassle.

Earlier, the authority introduced an ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit, featuring cutting-edge biometric authentication features into a single device.