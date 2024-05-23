Nadra counter inaugurated at Riyadh embassy for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Ministry of Interior has inaugurated a counter of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) at the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh, extending more facilities to overseas Pakistanis in the kingdom.
The facility will provide all Nadra services including renewal of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), CNIC, Child Registration Certificate (CRC), Family Registration Certificate (FRC), and biometric verification to Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia.
Furthermore, a mobile registration team will be available to provide Nadra services to Pakistani expats on May 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday).
The team will be available from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saudi Arabia time.
The inauguration of the Nadra counter at the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh was hailed by the Pakistani community, stating that it would make it easier for them to get the identity documents without hassle.
Earlier, the authority introduced an ‘All-in-One’ digital identity kit, featuring cutting-edge biometric authentication features into a single device.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.