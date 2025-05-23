DG ISPR holds key presser today amid Indian escalatory statements

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will address an important press conference today (Friday).

The military spokesperson will be accompanied by the Federal Secretary for Interior in the press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for today at 2:30 pm.

Earlier this week, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has made it unequivocally clear that the core dispute between Pakistan and India remains unresolved.

In a bold statement during an interview with the BBC, he stated that if India desires war, then Pakistan is fully prepared to respond accordingly.

“We love peace and always prioritize it,” the DG ISPR emphasized. “But if India is seeking war, then so be it — we are ready.”

He noted that Pakistan has responded with maturity in recent days, showing restraint and responsibility. However, he warned that India’s aggressive rhetoric may be a tactic to influence its internal political dynamics. “India often fabricates small narratives every few years for its domestic consumption,” he added.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry also clarified that matters of politics and diplomacy do not fall within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Army, subtly pointing toward a principled institutional boundary.

“The core issue still exists,” he warned. “At any moment, a spark could ignite the situation. India is acting out of arrogance.”

The DG ISPR’s remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, reflecting Pakistan’s stance that while it remains committed to peace, it will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty if provoked.