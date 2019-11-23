Chinese ambassador rejects US statement on CPEC, says Pak-China relations based on win-win cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, while rejecting US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells’ statement regarding CPEC , has said that Pak-China relations are based on win-win cooperation and are mutually beneficial.

Addressing the 5th CPEC Media Forum in Islamabad, he expressed astonishment over Alice Wells’ statement of higher tariff in power plants, established under CPEC .

The ambassador questioned that when in 2013, the Chinese companies were establishing power plants in Pakistan , where was the US ? Why it did not invest in Pakistan’s power sector despite knowing that Pakistan was in dire need of electricity.

He said China has always come forward to assist Pakistan in need without any political or government differences, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said if Pakistan is in need, China would never ask it to repay its loans in time, while on the other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is mainly governed by the West is strict in its repayment system.