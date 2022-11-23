Hareem shines with new national records in Sindh Women Swimming Championship

03:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Hareem shines with new national records in Sindh Women Swimming Championship
Share

CAS School’s Hareem Malik shone in the two-day 28th Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship organised by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association in collaboration with Palmolive was held at Karachi Gymkhana.

Hareem Malik set three new national records out of four during the two-day event in 13-year and 14-year age group competitions including 100-meter breast stroke, 50-meter breast stroke and 200-meter individual medley. She was also declared the best swimmer of the event. The fourth new record was set by Karachi Gymkhana’s Iman Shaikh in 15-year and 16-year category 100-meter backstroke contest.

Karachi Grammar School secured the first position with 305 points while the second position was claimed by Bay View Academy with 108 points and The CAS Schools earned the third position with 106 points.

At the concluding ceremony, Sidra Iqbal was the chief guest and gave away trophies and individual prizes to the winners and other contestants. Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Zulfiqar Lakhani, Pakistan Special Olympic Chairperson Ronaq Lakhani, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Vice President Fatima Lakhani and member POA Tehmina Asif were also present on the occasion.

