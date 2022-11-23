Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 November 2022

08:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs158,700 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 136,060. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 124,721 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,474.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 158,750 PKR 1,740
Karachi PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Islamabad PKR 158,800 PKR 1,740
Peshawar PKR 158,850 PKR 1,740
Quetta PKR 158,900 PKR 1,740
Sialkot PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Attock PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Gujranwala PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Jehlum PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Multan PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Bahawalpur PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Gujrat PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Nawabshah PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Chakwal PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Hyderabad PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Nowshehra PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Sargodha PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Faisalabad PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740
Mirpur PKR 158,700 PKR 1,740

