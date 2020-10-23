Raoof Hassan replaces Asim Saleem Bajwa as PM’s special assistant on information 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hassan as his special assistant on information days after Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned from the post.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s House said that Hasan has been appointed in honorary capacity.

Raoof Hassan in brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, who is facing inquiries launched by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).