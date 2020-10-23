Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad injured as dacoits open fire during escape bid in Faisalabad

08:59 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad injured as dacoits open fire during escape bid in Faisalabad
Share

FAISALABAD - Renowned Qawal Sher Miandad and his son got injured after dacoits open fire after looting valuables in Faisalabad. 

According to media details, the incident occurred in the Madeena Town area in the wee hours of Friday morning as Sher Miandad was returning after qawali performance in a function.

The dacoits looted two mobiles, cash worth two lakh and other valuables from him and opened fire in an escape bid. 

Sher Miandad was said to be critically injured in the incident and was moved to a hospital in Lahore.

This is a developing story...

More From This Category
Turkish Airlines fined for violating SOPs in ...
02:42 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PDM rally venue changed in Quetta over security ...
02:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Why do the NAB cases face delay? Top Court takes ...
02:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Tax evasion: PM authorised FBR to look into ...
01:28 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to launch its own version of Netflix
12:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr