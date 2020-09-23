Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest

02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest
Pakistan’s legendary actor, Khalid Ahmad has once again made the nation proud as the veteran bagged the Best Actor award at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York for his recent performance in Sakina Samo’s feature film, Waiting.

Sakina Samo took to Instagram to announce the news to her followers.

“Khalid Ahmed Sahb wins the Best Actor award for ‘ ‘Waiting’ at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. I am delighted for him. ♥️ Congratulations #khalidahmed sahb. Its the first international award to a Pakistani actor. Correct me if I’m wrong,” she wrote.

Scripted by Bee Gul, the cast of ‘Waiting’ includes Samina Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Raza Ali Abid and Adnan Jaffar.

Apart from being a remarkable actor, Ahmed is also a writer and director. He has written a few episodes of drama serial ‘Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain’ and also directed dramas includinf ‘Daani’ and ‘Firdous Ki Dozakh.’

He was last seen in Asim Abbasi’s web series ‘Churails’.

Congratulations to Ahmed on his big win!

