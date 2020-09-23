Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures

03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures
Share

Superstar Mahira Khan is the epitome of class.

View this post on Instagram

Felt like spring on an autumn day 🍂 📸 @moeez

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Khan is known for her daring and glamorous looks, her poise reflected in her wardrobe. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off —  Mahira exudes chic elegance with every look she serves.

View this post on Instagram

Parathas and burgers got to me 💁🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

The starlet is capable of transforming before our eyes from casual to rocker chic, sporting countless different combinations of styles. 

The ‘Raees’ star recently shared some jaw-dropping portraits of herself on Instagram and we’re in love.

View this post on Instagram

🍂

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Khan looks ethereal in a ruffled, strapless white ensemble, with minimal makeup and loose curls.

View this post on Instagram

🌿

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl
12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against ...
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures
03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem ...
02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera ...
01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr