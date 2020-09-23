Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures

Superstar Mahira Khan is the epitome of class.

Khan is known for her daring and glamorous looks, her poise reflected in her wardrobe. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off — Mahira exudes chic elegance with every look she serves.

The starlet is capable of transforming before our eyes from casual to rocker chic, sporting countless different combinations of styles.

The ‘Raees’ star recently shared some jaw-dropping portraits of herself on Instagram and we’re in love.

Khan looks ethereal in a ruffled, strapless white ensemble, with minimal makeup and loose curls.

Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

