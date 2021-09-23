‘Live the Game’ – ICC launches official anthem of Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

DUBAI - The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday launched the official anthem of the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The anthem titled “Live the Game”, has been composed by Indian music director Amit Trivedi.

The campaign film featured ‘avatars’ of Virat Kohli, the India captain, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

It also shows young fans transported to the exciting world of T20I cricket, playing with their favourite players, all to a peppy soundtrack that had the players grooving through the week, ICC said in its blog.

The avatar animation featured a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects – it involved a production team of over 40 people, including designers, modellers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will begin on 17 October in Oman and UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai on 14 November.