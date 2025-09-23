France recognises Palestine as Gaza bleeds massively under Israeli offensive

NEW YORK — UN General Assembly saw historic moments as French President Emmanuel Macron announced recognizing State of Palestine, calling it crucial step toward peace in the Middle East.

“The time has come,” Macron said, pushing to end violence and moving toward two-state solution. Paris joins growing list of countries, including UK, Canada, and Australia, in recognizing Palestinian statehood, bringing total to 151 U.N. member states.

Macron stressed that the move does not compromise Israel’s security, condemning October 7 Hamas attacks as “the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history.”

He outlined plans for Gaza after ceasefire, proposing new governing authority backed by the UN and regional partners, with France ready to contribute troops and train Palestinian security forces.

The announcement garnered cheers from Palestinian leaders and other nations, while Israel and Washington slammed decision as rewarding Hamas. French politics reacted sharply, with some praising it as a historic victory for Palestinian self-determination.

Macron’s bold move marks one of the most significant European steps in years to push for peace between Israel and Palestine.

The backdrop is grim. Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, one of the bloodiest in its history, has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health authorities, and driven the territory to the brink of famine. Israeli forces continue a ground offensive in Gaza City, home to a million civilians, while international warnings about the humanitarian disaster mount.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was not allowed from attending UN in person after US revoked his visa, and he addressed world leaders via video link. Abbas condemned the October 7 attacks but urged Israelis to consider a future based on coexistence rather than continued bloodshed: “Our future and yours depends on peace. Enough violence and war.”

Israel, however, refused to engage as Netanyahu repeatedly stated that no Palestinian state will exist west of the Jordan River, while President Isaac Herzog warned that recognition would “embolden the forces of darkness.” In practice, Israel’s continued military campaign and settlement expansion have left Palestinian civilians trapped in a cycle of violence with little hope for protection or justice.