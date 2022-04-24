PML-N govt removes PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam’s names from ECL
10:00 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
PML-N govt removes PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam’s names from ECL
ISLAMABAD – The Interior Ministry has removed at least 100 names from Exit Control List including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, the federal government struck off the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, former OGRA chairperson Uzma Adil and others from the no-fly list.

The names of these personalities were put on ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The names of bureaucrats and important business personalities were also removed from the list.

Maryam Nawaz’s name was included in the ECL after she got involved in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case in 2019 and Shehbaz Sharif’s name was put on the list because of the FIA probe into money laundering case.

A couple of days ago, the government amended the rules controlling citizens from leaving the country in a bid to end practice of keeping people on no-fly list for decades.

