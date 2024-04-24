Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
T20 World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Niazi to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is

Web Desk
10:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
mohammad rizwan and irfan khan

In a recent development, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan have been ruled out from the remaining two matches of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. The decision comes following the receipt of Radiology reports by the PCB Medical Panel.

According to an official statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after careful review of the reports and consultation with the team management, it was determined that both players would be rested for the upcoming matches scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

The statement further elaborated that Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan will undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB Medical Panel at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

This setback raises concerns for the Pakistani team as they aim to maintain their momentum in the series against New Zealand. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on the condition of the two players and their potential return to the field in future fixtures.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

T20 World Cup

10:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Niazi to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is

10:26 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

First T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan washed by rain

09:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi make it ...

08:28 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

Shan Masood provides injury update on Shaheen Shah Afridi

06:36 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

Babar Azam reveals reason behind Pakistan’s loss to England in T20 ...

05:00 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Advertisement

Latest

10:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Niazi to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: