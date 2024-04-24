Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Niazi to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is

In a recent development, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan have been ruled out from the remaining two matches of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. The decision comes following the receipt of Radiology reports by the PCB Medical Panel.
According to an official statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after careful review of the reports and consultation with the team management, it was determined that both players would be rested for the upcoming matches scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
Update on Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 24, 2024
Details here ⤵️https://t.co/ISO84j1Wcv
The statement further elaborated that Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan will undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB Medical Panel at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
This setback raises concerns for the Pakistani team as they aim to maintain their momentum in the series against New Zealand. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on the condition of the two players and their potential return to the field in future fixtures.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.