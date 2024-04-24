Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Niazi to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is

In a recent development, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan have been ruled out from the remaining two matches of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. The decision comes following the receipt of Radiology reports by the PCB Medical Panel.

According to an official statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after careful review of the reports and consultation with the team management, it was determined that both players would be rested for the upcoming matches scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Update on Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan



The statement further elaborated that Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan will undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB Medical Panel at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

This setback raises concerns for the Pakistani team as they aim to maintain their momentum in the series against New Zealand. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on the condition of the two players and their potential return to the field in future fixtures.