NDMA issues weather alert: Stormy rains forecasted from Thursday onwards

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert ahead of anticipated stormy rains set to hit various parts of the country from Thursday onwards, lasting until April 29. The Pakistan weather office has forecasted heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds, posing potential threats of flooding and landslides in multiple regions.

Balochistan faces a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in rain-fed rivers such as Noshki, Pishin, Harnai, and Zhob. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on alert for potential flooding in local rivers including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, and Kohistan. Landslide concerns have also been raised in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

NDMA's advice to the farmers

In response to the impending adverse weather conditions, the NDMA has advised farmers to exercise caution during wheat harvesting routines. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of farmers' safety amidst the challenging weather conditions.

With the risk of floods and landslides looming over several regions, proactive measures are essential to mitigate potential damage and ensure the safety of communities. The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and provide necessary guidance to minimize the impact of the impending stormy weather.