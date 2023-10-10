World Bank tells Pakistan to slash all tax exemptions to ease debt burden

ISLAMABAD – World Bank has raised questions over Pakistan’s expenditures of 1124 billion, as the country of over 240 million is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times.
Pakistan is among the top nations that might face a sovereign debt default soon; the country’s External Debt reached $124.3 billion in mid-2023.
Amid the dilapidating economic situation, the World Bank (WB) told Islamabad to collect more taxes, urging the government to do more to hit actual capacity. It said the country is falling short of Rs737 billion in tax collection.
The multi-lateral financial institution also advised Pakistan to increase tax incomes from agriculture, properties, and retail businesses to garner additional funds. It said real estate and agriculture hold untaxed wealth.
The reports suggested that the real estate sector is paying Rs402 billion tax in Pakistan, quite less than its actual capacity, while WB recommended South Asian nation to simplify its income tax structure, for both salaried and non-salaried persons.
Furthermore, the Bank’s report said Federal Excise Duty on cigarettes should be collected by up to Rs268 billion.
In previous reports, the financial institution told Islamabad to cut various subsidies to save funds.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
