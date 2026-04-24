Saba Faisal faces backlash over controversial remarks

Pakistan’s senior actress Saba Faisal has once again come under criticism following her controversial statements.

In recent months, several clips of the actress went viral on social media, where she discussed domestic issues, particularly advising women on how to live in their in-laws’ homes. These remarks had already drawn criticism from users.

In a recent interview, she commented on men maintaining relationships outside marriage, saying that some men believe if they have money and their wife is at home, they may seek another woman outside.

She further advised wives to remain patient, stating that regardless of where a man goes, he eventually returns home.

The actress also shared a personal story about her husband, recalling an incident at his office involving a receptionist, suggesting that once people know she is his wife, they step aside.

Clips from the interview have gone viral, with social media users criticizing her for making such remarks publicly and calling them inappropriate.