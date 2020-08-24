Sajal Aly stuns in recent Instagram post

From dramatic looks to inspirational #OOTD's, Instagram is the number-one place to catch a glimpse of eye candy. Even in quarantine, celebs aren't slowing down when it comes to creating timeless looks.

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali is the epitome of perfection in photos she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The 26-year-old 'Mom' actor has kept her look simple yet chic as she slays in a black shirt with smokey eyes.

Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

The 'Yeh Mera Dil' star tied the knot with actor Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020. On the work front, Sajal Ali's last project was 'Alif'. She starred opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan in the drama.

