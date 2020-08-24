FBR asked to reopen 556 resolved cases of Pakistan Citizen Portal
ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister Office on Monday asked the Federal Board of Revenue to reopen 556 resolved complaints against it registered with the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
The report by FBR chairman on performance evaluation of FBR officials was received at Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) and was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Office said.
The PM Office urged the FBR to again resolve the complaints on merit and asked the FBR chairman to submit a report.
The report evaluated the dashboards of 68 officials, where 10 were given a warning over unsatisfactory performance.
Those reprimanded for poor performance included Member Customs Policy, Director General Customs Intelligence, Chief Collector Balochistan, Member Customs Operation, and Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Faisalabad.
The FBR officials who were given appreciation include Member IT, Chief Management Inland Revenue, Chief Commissioners IR Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur.
