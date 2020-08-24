Twitter is going gaga over the resemblance between Ali Zafar and Tom Cruise

We all likely have a doppelgänger in the world somewhere. And it doesn't always have to just everyday people who are running into their look-alikes. Celebrities do, too.

Now, some fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between singer Ali Zafar and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Ali Zafar on Saturday came across a Tweet wherein a fan thought the two artists have an uncanny resemblance to each other.

Sharing a picture of the 'Edge of Tomorrow' actor on Twitter, the fan mentioned Ali Zafar and asked, "Is it you with Nicole Kidman?"

"Nahin yaar(not at all)," replied Ali Zafar with emojis that suggested that he was a little flattered by the statement.

Thousands of fans liked the picture of Ali Zafar and Tom Cruise and many people agreed that Zafar and Cruise lookalike.

Exactly — Hamza Saeed (@HamzaaaSaeed) August 21, 2020

Tom Cruise & AZ are equally handsome 😍🙈 — Afra Alam (@azianAfra_Alam) August 22, 2020

match ho rha face wese — Haشir... 😒 (@MHashirAli_) August 21, 2020

Same looks♥️😃Ali Bhai is our shine star🌸 — $ų/\/\€r@♡\0/💫 (@itz_SumiiMalik) August 22, 2020

