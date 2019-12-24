Chinese embassy issues safety advisory for citizens travelling to India

BEIJING – The Chinese Embassy in India has issued a travel advisory for its citizens asking them to take necessary precautions for their personal safety amid the recent demonstrations and violent clashes taking place in some areas of India.

The advisory posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy asked Chinese tourists to be aware of their surroundings, strengthen security, pay close attention to travel safety, and avoid areas embroiled in demonstrations, Chinese media reported here on Monday.

Violent protests erupted throughout India after the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party passed a controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on December 11, leaving dozens of people dead.

“India is still lagging behind in the rule of law, security and the environment,” Fang Sichao, a resident in Shanghai, told the Global Times, saying that he would not consider visiting India.