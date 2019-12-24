Dec 25: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Like other parts of the world, Christians in Pakistan will celebrate Christmas on Wednesday.

Special services will be held in Churches across the world to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will ply special trains on between Karachi and Rawalpindi for Christian passengers from the 25th to the 29th of this month.

The train will leave from Rawalpindi on 25th and 28th at ten in the morning and reach at Karachi Cantt stations in the noon of next day.

Likewise, the special train will move from Karachi cant station on 26th and at 29th.