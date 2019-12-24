Dec 25: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas tomorrow
05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD – Like other parts of the world, Christians in Pakistan will celebrate Christmas on Wednesday.
Special services will be held in Churches across the world to celebrate the festival.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways will ply special trains on between Karachi and Rawalpindi for Christian passengers from the 25th to the 29th of this month.
The train will leave from Rawalpindi on 25th and 28th at ten in the morning and reach at Karachi Cantt stations in the noon of next day.
Likewise, the special train will move from Karachi cant station on 26th and at 29th.
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019