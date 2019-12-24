ECL issue: Maryam Nawaz not allowed to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on the recommendation of its sub-committee unanimously has decided not to remove name of Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza announced the cabinet's decision during a media briefing on Tuesday.

The PML-N vice president had earlier approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) twice to get one-time permission to travel abroad to visit her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The court had forwarded the matter to the government to take decision on her petition. The two-member bench had directed the petitioner that she could move the court against the decision of the cabinet.

Awan further told the media that the cabinet had approved the formation of Local Government Commission for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan will head the new body.

She said the Local Government Commission would work to keep the capital city clean and maintain its healthy environment.

Dr Zafar told that the Federal Cabinet had approved decrease in prices of 89 essential and life saving medicines under its 2018 medicine pricing policy.

Dr Firdous also informed that the Cabinet on the recommendation of its sub-committee unanimously decided not to remove name of Maryam Nawazfrom the Exit Control List (ECL). However, it excluded eight other Names andincluded four names in the list, maintained by the Ministry of Interior.