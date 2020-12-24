Here's all you need to know about admissions for morning program 2021 at Karachi University

KARACHI - Karachi University (KU) has announced a relaxation in the last date of application submission for the morning programs.

The submission date for online applications of open merit in the master and bachelor programs for the academic year 2021 of the university has been extended till December 30, 2020.

A statement issued by the University said that all the details regarding the admission policy could be seen in the admission prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.

The candidates can fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.

The admission form fee of RS3000 and can be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited (UBL) and the fee challan can be downloaded from the web portal.

KU has extended the submission of the online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program till December 30, 2020 as well.

The reserved seats are for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring’s, FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan.

The online admissions forms for reserved seats are also available on the web portal. Rs2000 will be charged as processing fee.