PMC announces MDCAT 2020 result (Check Result Here)
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

As per the PMC announcement, according to the calculations, at least 121,181 students attempted the entry test exam, while 67,611 students passed the MDCAT exam.

Candidates who appeared in the MDCAT test can check their result through the PMC website.

Click here to search results.

More From This Category
Meesha Shafi found guilty for staging ‘defamation drive’ against Ali Zafar, says FIA
02:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

