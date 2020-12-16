PMC announces MDCAT 2020 result (Check Result Here)
LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.
As per the PMC announcement, according to the calculations, at least 121,181 students attempted the entry test exam, while 67,611 students passed the MDCAT exam.
Candidates who appeared in the MDCAT test can check their result through the PMC website.
Official Announcement: The complete National MDCAT result is now available on the PMC website: https://t.co/vV1VZNsRWf. 121,181 students attempted the MDCAT Exam. A total of 67,611 students passed the MDCAT Exam obtaining more than 60% marks.— Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) December 15, 2020
