Coronavirus in Pakistan: Deaths cross 9,000 – 105 die in a day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reports a major surge in daily death count from coronavirus as 105 people died and 2,731 new infections were reported within 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll crossed the mark of 9000 with over 100 deaths in a single day.

The active cases surged to 48,369 while the tally of confirmed cases stands at 445,977. At least 2,265 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while the total numbers of recoveries are 388,598.

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 198,482 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 128,673 in Punjab, 53,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,203 in Islamabad, 17,7796 in Balochistan, 7,771 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,799 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,452 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,222 in Sindh, 1,498 in KP, 379 in Islamabad, 193 in Azad Kashmir, 176 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

The National Positivity Ratio stands at 7.2%

Karachi tops the list as the positivity ratio in the metropolitan city surged to 18.76, followed by Hyderabad 16.56% and Peshawar 15.99%.

The positivity ratio in various federating units is as follows: AJK 5.0%, Balochistan is 4.9%, GB 1.6%, Islamabad 2.9%, KP 11.3%, Punjab 3.2% and Sindh 14.8%

A total of 38,028 tests were conducted across the country during this period.6,136,799 samples have been tested thus far.