Veteran Lollywood actress Firdous Begum passes away at 75
10:44 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistani veteran actress, known for starring in movies such as “Heer Ranja” and “Fanoos”, passed away in Lahore on Wednesday (today).

As per the family sources, the actress was hospitalized three days back after suffering from a brain hemorrhage. She was being treated at a local hospital in Lahore.

The real name of the Aurat actress is Parveen, she hails from Lahore and started her film career in Fanoos (1963) as a supporting actor. As she started her career, her earlier films included Khandaan, Malang, Lai Laag, and Aurat. She is considered one of the most classy film actors of the '70s era. 

The veteran actress reached the peak of her career after the super hit film Malangi in 1965. 

Malangi also featured Mahi Ve Sanu Bhul Na Javin, sung by Noor Jehan and picturised on Firdous, the song became one of the main reasons behind the film's success.

This is breaking news, more to follow

