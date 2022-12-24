Shehnaaz Gill gives serious bridal vibes in latest pictures

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill’s fashion diaries are absolutely drool-worthy whether she dresses up in a pantsuit or decks up for the festive season with the necessary bling,

The fashionista keeps slaying like a pro and makes sure to share snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Recently. Gill gives serious bridal vibes when she shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. Dressed in signature gold accents entwined with earthy tones and hand-crafted sharara, the 28-year-old looked absolutely stunning.

'harara: @rimpleandharpreet Necklace and earrings: @minerali_store Rings: @curiocottagejewelry Stylist: @junni.khyriem Styling team: @_ishitachandan_Shot by: @hashtag_anandMakeup and hair: @ruby_makeupandhair'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.