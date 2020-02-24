At least five dead in Quetta LPG tanker blast

QUETTA – At least five people got killed after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta on wee hours of Monday.

According to media reports, the incident took place near Haji Camp area on the Western Bypass in Quetta.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital's burn centre.

Three dead bodies were recovered at night and three were recovered in morning.

The officials have started investigations after collecting evidences from the incident place.

Meanwhile, A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road.