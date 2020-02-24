At least five dead in Quetta LPG tanker blast
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
At least five dead in Quetta LPG tanker blast
Share

QUETTA – At least five people got killed after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta on wee hours of Monday.

According to media reports, the incident took place near Haji Camp area on the Western Bypass in Quetta.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital's burn centre.

Three dead bodies were recovered at night and three were recovered in morning.

The officials have started investigations after collecting evidences from the incident place.

Meanwhile, A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road.

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Pakistan confirms two cases of novel Coronavirus
10:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz ...
01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir negation of ...
01:18 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr