At least five dead in Quetta LPG tanker blast
12:49 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
Share
QUETTA – At least five people got killed after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned in Quetta on wee hours of Monday.
According to media reports, the incident took place near Haji Camp area on the Western Bypass in Quetta.
Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital's burn centre.
Three dead bodies were recovered at night and three were recovered in morning.
The officials have started investigations after collecting evidences from the incident place.
Meanwhile, A heavy crane was called to the site to remove the tanker from the road.
- Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance payments in Pakistan11:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
-
- Sultans beat Zalmi in first-ever PSL match in Multan09:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- 'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches documentary on Feb 27 ...05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019