HBL PSL 2020 action shifts to Rawalpindi from Tuesday
Share
ISLAMABAD - As the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 action moves to Rawalpindi, Islamabad United would hold a practice session at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Lahore Qalandars would hold a practice session at 1pm at Pindi Stadium while Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will hold their training sessions at Pindi Cricket Stadium from 6pm onwards. Beforehand, a squad member from each side would hold a press conference.
In Rawalpindi, Lahore Qalandars would hold a practice session at Pindi Stadium from 1pm onwards on Thursday.
In the ninth match of the HBL PSL 2020, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators would come face to face at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 7pm. Toss will take place at 6:30pm.
After the match, a squad member from each side would hold a press conference.
Islamabad United would begin practice from 1pm to 4pm at Pindi Stadium on Friday after which a squad member will hold a pre-match press conference.
Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars would play the 11th HBL PSL 2020 fixture at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday. The match would commence at 7pm and the toss will take place at 6:30pm. After the match, a squad member from each side will hold a press conference.
On Saturday, Karachi Kings would hold a practice session from 1pm to 4pm after which a squad member from their side will hold a pre-match press conference.
Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi would face each other in the 13th match of the HBL PSL 2020 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, at 7pm. The toss would take place at 6:30pm. After the match, a squad member from each side would hold a post-match press conference.
- Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance payments in Pakistan11:37 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
-
- Sultans beat Zalmi in first-ever PSL match in Multan09:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- 'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches documentary on Feb 27 ...05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University01:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out Hindutva activists, urges world to take ...01:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019