AIOU declares results of BS programs semester autumn 2019
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of the BS programs for the semester autumn 2019.
The programs include BS (Chemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Maths, Physics and Stats).
According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed at the University’s official website as well as communicated the same to the students at their postal address.
Meanwhile, the University has extended the date of admissions for its Matric and FA programs till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.
It aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particularly those from remote regions to bring them in the educational net.
