AIOU declares results of BS programs semester autumn 2019
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2020
AIOU declares results of BS programs semester autumn 2019
Share

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of the BS programs for the semester autumn 2019.

The programs include BS (Chemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Maths, Physics and Stats).

According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed at the University’s official website as well as communicated the same to the students at their postal address.

Meanwhile, the University has extended the date of admissions for its Matric and FA programs till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.

It aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particularly those from remote regions to bring them in the educational net.

More From This Category
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Punjab Cabinet declares PML-N Supremo Nawaz ...
01:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir negation of ...
01:18 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
President Alvi condemns vandalizing of Delhi ...
12:30 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Govt to revise social media laws, says Shafqat ...
12:08 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Pak-Iran border to remain closed on fourth day ...
12:01 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr