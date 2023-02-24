Inside the birthday bash of Maryam Noor

Pakistani rising star Maryam Noor has been creating waves and of late the diva celebrated her birthday in style with her husband and friends.

The Pakistani television actor radiates beauty and confidence in her dynamic performances. With her impressive acting skills, she has become a beloved addition to the media industry, having captivated fans with her compelling portrayals in popular dramas such as Ab Dekh Khuda Kia kerta hay, Shehnai, Ghammandi and Malaal e Yaar.

Despite her success in the entertainment world, Maryam is also a practising lawyer, further showcasing her versatility and determination.

The Baddua star has shared a carousel of pictures and videos to show her fans a glimpse of her birthday bash. Noor marked her birthday with her spouse and friends at Movenpick Hotel Karachi.

The adorable clicks show the lovebirds having fun with friends. Fans and admirers also showered her with love and prayers on her birthday.

On the work front, Noor has appeared in Makafaat (Season 4), Raqs-e-Tamanna, Hoor Pari Noor, Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Taqdeer, and Zindagi Aik Paheli.